Meghan to make first UK visit in nearly four years as Archie and Lilibet expected to join her

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to return to the UK this week for the first time in nearly four years, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly accompanying her while Prince Harry carries out engagements in London.

Meghan is not expected to undertake any public engagements during the visit, which would mark her first trip to Britain since attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The visit has fuelled speculation that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, could spend time with their grandfather, King Charles III.

The King is not publicly known to have seen his grandchildren since the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Prince Harry has also had only limited contact with his father since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. The Duke has met the King on only a handful of occasions in recent years.

While Harry is expected to fulfil a number of engagements in London during the visit, Meghan is understood to be remaining out of the public spotlight.

No official details have been released regarding any potential private family meetings, and Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reported visit.

If the visit goes ahead as expected, it will be Meghan’s first time back in the UK in almost four years and the first opportunity in several years for Archie and Lilibet to spend time in Britain.