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MAJOR BLAZE Bushfire Beside Railway Tracks Causes Major Disruption at Stratford Station

Bushfire Beside Railway Tracks Causes Major Disruption at Stratford Station

A bushfire burning beside railway tracks in east London caused major disruption to rail services on Friday evening, with Stratford station temporarily closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Firefighters Respond to Blaze Near Busy Rail Lines

Eight firefighters were called to a fire involving shrubbery next to the railway line close to Stratford station.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames spread through dry vegetation alongside the tracks.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed crews were working alongside railway partners to bring the incident under control safely.

A spokesperson said: “Crews on scene are working closely with partners in order to resolve the incident safely.”

Stratford Station Temporarily Closed

The fire prompted the temporary closure of Stratford station, causing widespread disruption across Transport for London and National Rail services.

Transport for London posted on social media:

“Stratford station is currently closed while we respond to a fire alert. Please see the station page for any further updates.”

National Rail also warned passengers that all railway lines through the area had been affected.

The operator said:

“A fire next to the track in the Stratford (London) area means all lines are closed.

“Trains running through this station will be cancelled or revised.

“Until lines reopen and trains are able to move again services will also be severely delayed.”

Passengers Face Travel Chaos

The incident left passengers stranded as trains were halted approaching the station.

One traveller wrote on social media:

I’m sat on a Greater Anglia to Norwich and we are stuck on the tracks.

Commuters were advised to check before travelling as delays and cancellations continued across multiple routes serving Stratford.

Cause of the Fire Under Investigation

The cause of the bushfire has not yet been established.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene working to extinguish the blaze and ensure it was safe before railway services could fully resume.

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