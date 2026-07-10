Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

Firefighters spent the night battling a major blaze that tore through industrial units, vehicles and mobile homes in High Ongar, with crews expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.

At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to tackle the large fire in Woolmonger Lane.

The blaze affected a number of industrial units, vehicles and mobile homes, with firefighters working in challenging conditions due to a limited water supply.

Station Manager Scott Fretton said crews had worked tirelessly overnight to contain the fire.

“Crews have worked really hard with a limited water supply to surround the fire and we’re now in a position to start scaling this incident down,” he said.

“We’ll scale it down to eight crews initially and we anticipate being here for several hours.

“You might see lots of smoke as it starts to get lighter throughout the morning and hear some bangs coming from the scene as there are cylinders involved.

“If you live in High Ongar near Woolmonger Lane, please keep your windows and doors shut.”

By Friday morning, the response had been reduced to five fire engines, with crews continuing to damp down the affected area and monitor for hotspots.

Station Manager Kev Jenner said firefighters had made significant progress but warned the incident was far from over.

“Crews have made good progress this morning to tackle the fire in sections,” he said.

“We expect to be at the scene throughout the day and would ask people to avoid the area while we deal with this incident.”

There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Residents living nearby are urged to continue keeping their windows and doors closed due to the smoke, while motorists are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency services to continue their work.

The cause of the blaze will be investigated once the scene has been made safe.