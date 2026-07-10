Man dies after incident on railway line near Deal as trains suspended for hours

A man has died following an incident on the railway line at Walmer near Deal, prompting major disruption to rail services across east Kent.

Emergency services, including officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics, were called to the railway shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 9, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line at Walmer shortly before 5pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident caused widespread disruption to Southeastern services throughout the evening.

Rail operator Southeastern warned passengers that trains were unable to operate between Ramsgate and Dover in either direction, with services either delayed, cancelled or diverted via Canterbury while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Train services resumed shortly before 8pm, after the line was reopened.

No further details about the man have been released.

Anyone affected by this story can find support by contacting the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, by emailing [email protected], or by visiting their website. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999.