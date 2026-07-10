Man found dead in central Swindon alleyway as police investigation concludes

Police cordoned off part of central Swindon on Thursday evening after the body of a man was discovered in an alleyway.

Emergency services were called to the Rosebery Street area at around 9pm on Thursday, July 9, following reports of an unresponsive man.

Wiltshire Police confirmed the man, who was aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers sealed off the area while detectives carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Investigators conducted door-to-door enquiries and examined nearby CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Following several hours of enquiries, police confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Undertakers later attended the scene before the police cordon was lifted.

There has been speculation locally regarding the circumstances of the man’s death. However, Wiltshire Police have not confirmed any cause of death, and no official information has been released at this stage.

The death will now be dealt with through the usual coroner’s process.

Anyone affected by this story can find support by contacting the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, by emailing [email protected], or by visiting their website. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999.