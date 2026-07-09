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AIRLIFTED Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

  Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A20 in Dover at 3.42am on Thursday 9 July 2026. The incident occurred between Union Street and York Street, resulting in the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, sustaining life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to a london/">London hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Suspect Arrested And Held

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Witnesses And Dashcam Sought

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage that could assist the inquiry.

How To Help The Investigation

Individuals with information are urged to contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/SC/053/26. Dashcam footage can be uploaded securely via this link.

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