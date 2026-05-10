West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

West Midlands Police are appealing for help to identify two women linked to a fake banknote scam at a Solihull store on 22 April. The incident happened between 1.40pm and 2pm when fake notes were used to buy a kitchen item, which was later returned at Merry Hill Shopping Centre for a cash refund.

Police Identify Suspects

After reviewing CCTV footage, officers have identified two women they want to speak to in connection with the fraud. The investigation is ongoing as police work to track down the suspects.

Details Of The Scam

The fraud involved the use of counterfeit banknotes to purchase goods, followed by a return to claim money back. The crime number for this case is 20/224608/26.

How To Help

If you recognise the woman, contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or using their Live Chat on the official website.

You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your information could be crucial in helping police bring those responsible to justice.