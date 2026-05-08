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VIRUS OUTBREAK Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

Norovirus Outbreak Hits Caribbean Princess Cruise with 115 Sickened

More than 100 passengers and crew on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship are suffering from a norovirus outbreak while at sea in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. The Princess Cruises vessel, carrying 3,116 passengers and 1,131 crew, departed on April 28 and is en route to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, with an expected arrival at Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 11. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the gastrointestinal virus is causing severe vomiting and diarrhoea among 102 passengers and 13 crew members.

Fast-spreading Marine Infection

The norovirus outbreak was officially reported to the CDC on May 7. Symptoms reported include violent vomiting and diarrhoea, with some sufferers experiencing such severe vomiting that it can cause cracked ribs. Princess Cruises has ramped up sanitation efforts, including regular cleaning, disinfection, isolating sick passengers and crew, and collecting stool samples for testing.

Ships Response Measures

The cruise line stated it quickly disinfected all areas aboard the Caribbean Princess and has increased sanitising throughout the voyage. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ship is planned upon arrival at Port Canaveral before its next journey begins.

Repeated Cruise Ship Illnesses

This is the fourth gastrointestinal outbreak on US cruise ships this year, according to the CDC. Prior incidents included E.coli outbreaks in January, February, and April, alongside another norovirus case in March. Norovirus is notorious for spreading rapidly in close communal environments such as cruise ships.

Health Risks And Precautions

Norovirus affects around 21 million people annually in the US alone, causing severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, which can be life-threatening, especially for those over 65. The virus spreads easily through contact with contaminated surfaces, vomit or faeces, and shared food or utensils. Health officials advise frequent handwashing, as hand sanitiser alone cannot eliminate the virus on skin.

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