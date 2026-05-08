England Scotland Wales Local Elections 2024 Put Starmer Leadership to Test

Millions of voters across England, Scotland and Wales are heading to the polls today for pivotal local elections that could reshape the UK’s political map. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces intense pressure as his party risks losing numerous council seats in England and key ground in the Welsh Senedd. These elections mark the biggest public opinion test since the 2024 general election.

Starmer Faces Leadership Pressure

Sir Keir Starmer is under fire amid reports of a quiet Labour leadership challenge, echoing the Blair to Brown transition. Despite this, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insists Starmer is “resolute” and warns that triggering a leadership contest would be a mistake.

Polls Open And Counting Timetable

Most voters will cast ballots between 7am and 10pm today, although some have voted early by post or in pilot schemes in a few English councils. Counting starts overnight in 46 English local authorities, with Scottish and Welsh parliamentary votes counted on Friday morning.

Results Delayed In Some Areas

Four councils holding simultaneous mayoral elections will delay counting until Saturday, pushing some local election results announcements into late Saturday night and extending political uncertainty.

High Stakes For Labour And

With the potential loss of hundreds of council seats and challenges to Labour’s Welsh stronghold, these elections carry huge political significance. Outcomes will shape party strategies and leadership dynamics ahead of future national votes.