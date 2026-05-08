Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ELECTION SHOWDOWN England Scotland Wales Local Elections 2024 Put Starmer Leadership to Test

England Scotland Wales Local Elections 2024 Put Starmer Leadership to Test

Millions of voters across England, Scotland and Wales are heading to the polls today for pivotal local elections that could reshape the UK’s political map. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces intense pressure as his party risks losing numerous council seats in England and key ground in the Welsh Senedd. These elections mark the biggest public opinion test since the 2024 general election.

Starmer Faces Leadership Pressure

Sir Keir Starmer is under fire amid reports of a quiet Labour leadership challenge, echoing the Blair to Brown transition. Despite this, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insists Starmer is “resolute” and warns that triggering a leadership contest would be a mistake.

Polls Open And Counting Timetable

Most voters will cast ballots between 7am and 10pm today, although some have voted early by post or in pilot schemes in a few English councils. Counting starts overnight in 46 English local authorities, with Scottish and Welsh parliamentary votes counted on Friday morning.

Results Delayed In Some Areas

Four councils holding simultaneous mayoral elections will delay counting until Saturday, pushing some local election results announcements into late Saturday night and extending political uncertainty.

High Stakes For Labour And

With the potential loss of hundreds of council seats and challenges to Labour’s Welsh stronghold, these elections carry huge political significance. Outcomes will shape party strategies and leadership dynamics ahead of future national votes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

MENTAL BACKLASH Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

TRAGIC LOSS Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

BENEFIT TRAGEDY Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Watch Live