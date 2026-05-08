Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley, 57, was sentenced to 19 years at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday 6 May after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting elderly and other adult women during his time as a delivery driver in Calderdale.

Serious Sexual Crimes

Hattersley was found guilty following a trial earlier this year, involving one rape and 11 sexual assaults on four adult women in total, including an elderly victim.

Location And Victims

The offences took place while Hattersley was operating in Calderdale. He resides on Pasture Road in Baildon.

Significant Sentence Delivered

The 19-year sentence underlines the gravity of Hattersley’s crimes and reflects Bradford Crown Court’s commitment to protecting victims of sexual violence in the region.