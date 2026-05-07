John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting, 49, who was serving a 13-year sentence for child cruelty following the death of four-year-old Poppy Widdison in Grimsby, has died in prison, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed. Poppy suffered months of drug exposure before her cardiac arrest in June 2013 at Rytting’s home. He was jailed alongside Poppy’s mother, Michala Pyke, at Hull Crown Court in 2017.

Years Of Drug Abuse

Prosecutors described the environment where Poppy was found as “squalid” and drug-filled. Toxicology revealed she had ingested heroin, ketamine, methadone, and diazepam for up to six months before her death, which was recorded as inconclusive but linked to this cocktail.

Callous Treatment

Rytting and Pyke, then in a nine-month relationship, reportedly considered Poppy an “inconvenience”. They regularly administered sedatives nicknamed “blue Smarties” to the child. Pyke was also sentenced to 13 years after being labelled an “unfit mother” by the judge.

Judges Condemnation

During sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC held the pair responsible for the death of a “pretty and vivacious” girl. He called Rytting’s drug operation a “large convenience store for drug addicts,” not a corner shop. Rytting showed no remorse, responding with “whatever” as he was led away.

Ongoing Investigation

Rytting died in custody on 22 April 2026. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will now carry out a full investigation into his death, consistent with procedures for all prison deaths in the UK.