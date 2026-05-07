Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting, 49, who was serving a 13-year sentence for child cruelty following the death of four-year-old Poppy Widdison in Grimsby, has died in prison, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed. Poppy suffered months of drug exposure before her cardiac arrest in June 2013 at Rytting’s home. He was jailed alongside Poppy’s mother, Michala Pyke, at Hull Crown Court in 2017.

Years Of Drug Abuse

Prosecutors described the environment where Poppy was found as “squalid” and drug-filled. Toxicology revealed she had ingested heroin, ketamine, methadone, and diazepam for up to six months before her death, which was recorded as inconclusive but linked to this cocktail.

Callous Treatment

Rytting and Pyke, then in a nine-month relationship, reportedly considered Poppy an “inconvenience”. They regularly administered sedatives nicknamed “blue Smarties” to the child. Pyke was also sentenced to 13 years after being labelled an “unfit mother” by the judge.

Judges Condemnation

During sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC held the pair responsible for the death of a “pretty and vivacious” girl. He called Rytting’s drug operation a “large convenience store for drug addicts,” not a corner shop. Rytting showed no remorse, responding with “whatever” as he was led away.

Ongoing Investigation

Rytting died in custody on 22 April 2026. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will now carry out a full investigation into his death, consistent with procedures for all prison deaths in the UK.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich

UK News
Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

IN JUSTICE Driver Avoids Jail After Fatal Pitsea Crash Killing Two Children

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Jailed for Life Over Feltham Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Huddersfield Schools Locked Down After Malicious Emails, Man Arrested

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Wiltshire Newborn Baby Death

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

MAN ON THE RUN Police Appeal to Find Wanted Swindon Man Kieran Evers Over Stalking

UK News
Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

UK News
Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

Ian Watkins Murder Trial Hears Inmate Slashed Throat at HMP Wakefield

UK News
Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

MISSING APPEAL Missing 18-Year-Old Annette Mittawa Last Seen in Rochester Area

UK News
Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

MENTAL BACKLASH Dana White Dismisses Men’s Mental Health, Blames Society for ‘Displaced’ Young Men

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

SENT TO CROWN COURT Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

Britannia Hotels Charged Over Fatal Wardrobe Death in Liverpool

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

THEFT PROBE Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

Man Arrested Over Sale of Morgan McSweeney’s Stolen Phone in London

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

TRAGIC LOSS Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

Bristol Mum Joanne Shaw Dies in Suspected Deliberate Explosion

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

PRISON DEATH John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

John Rytting Dies in Prison After Jailing Over Poppy Widdison’s Drug Death

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

BENEFIT TRAGEDY Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

Benefits Claimant Warned DWP Before Suicide Over Universal Credit Cut

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

SEXUAL PREDATOR Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

Neville Hattersley Jailed 19 Years for Sexual Offences in Calderdale

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

POLICE FIRST David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

David Stroud First Convicted Under New UK Sex Harassment Law on Train

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

TRIAL UPDATE Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

Woman Faces Manslaughter Trial Over 1978 Thornton Heath Toddler Bath Death

UK News
Watch Live