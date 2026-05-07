Woman Jailed for Stabbing Husband in Norwich Dog Dispute

A 64-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after stabbing her estranged husband multiple times during a dispute over their pet dogs in Norwich on 17 July last year, Norfolk Police confirmed.

Dog Dispute Turns Violent

Claire Bridger initially appeared calm when she met Keith Bridger at the property where he was staying and discussed mediation. However, the mood changed when she demanded to know what had happened to their dogs. Keith revealed the pets had been put down by a vet, sparking her violent reaction.

Repeated Stabbings

During the confrontation at the scene, Bridger became hysterical, honking her car horn and accusing her husband of killing the dogs. She then edged her car forward, making contact with him before opening the door with a knife in hand and stabbing him multiple times in the chest and under his arm.

Struggle And Intervention

The couple struggled on the ground, with Mr Bridger noticing his injuries and that his wife had bitten him several times on his thigh, thumb, arm, and shoulder. A neighbour intervened, seized the knife, and stopped the attack.

Sentencing At Norwich Crown Court

Bridger pleaded guilty to wounding with intent but was cleared of attempted murder and possession of a blade charges. She was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court.

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