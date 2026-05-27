Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Two men and a woman, aged between 44 and 69, remain in custody as the Met Police investigate the death of a 53-year-old woman at a property in Furze Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon. Paramedics from London Ambulance Service called police at 09:20 on Wednesday, 27 May after concerns were raised about the woman’s welfare. Despite efforts by emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Suspects Held On Murder Suspicion

Officers arrested three people at the property on suspicion of murder. The investigation is ongoing as police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation Led By Detective Sergeant

Detective Sergeant Suzanne Harris, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim and her family at this difficult time. While we recognise the concern an incident like this will cause, I’d like to reassure locals that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Increased Police Presence In Croydon

Detective Sergeant Harris added that residents can expect to see more officers patrolling the area and encouraged anyone with information to come forward. Authorities are working swiftly to piece together what happened and to notify the victim’s next of kin following a planned post-mortem examination and formal identification.

Call For Witness Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 2293/27MAY.