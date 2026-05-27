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ASSULT CHARGES Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

Mahdi Abdullahi, 27, from Pield Heath Road, Uxbridge, has been charged after stabbing a man in his 50s, a doctor, at Hillingdon Hospital in west london/">London. The attack occurred shortly before 3am on 26 May. Officers, already present at the hospital for an unrelated matter, quickly responded and arrested Abdullahi at the scene.

Serious Charges Laid

Abdullahi faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and theft of knives. The doctor sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Police Response

The arrest was made promptly due to police presence inside the hospital at the time. This quick action helped prevent further harm.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Abdullahi was remanded and is set to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 27 May to face the charges.

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