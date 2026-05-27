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FIRE UPDATE Golders Green Warehouse Fire Caused by Electrical Fault, No Suspicion

Golders Green Warehouse Fire Caused by Electrical Fault, No Suspicion

  Police and the London Fire Brigade responded to a warehouse fire on Golders Green Road, Barnet, at around 7am on Wednesday, 27 May. The blaze caused property damage but no injuries, prompting emergency evacuations and road closures to safeguard the public.

Electrical Fault Confirmed

After a detailed inquiry, officials confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault inside the warehouse. The incident has been declared non-suspicious by both police and firefighters.

Safety Assurance For Residents

Local officers continue to patrol the area, reassuring residents and workers affected by the disruption. Police are collaborating with fire crews and local authorities to manage safety and recovery efforts.

No Evidence Of Arson

Authorities stress there is no sign the fire was deliberate. They encourage anyone with questions or concerns to speak with nearby officers for support and information.

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