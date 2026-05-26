12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

A 12-year-old boy tragically drowned after swimming with friends in the River Ribble at Ribchester, Lancashire, during the current heatwave. Lancashire Constabulary received the emergency call shortly after 2pm, triggering a large-scale search with support from the police underwater search unit, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and North-West Ambulance Service.

Intense River Search

The extensive search operation lasted several hours before a body believed to be the missing boy’s was recovered at approximately 7.50pm from the river. Formal identification is pending.

Police Confirm No Suspicion

Lancashire police have stated the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be sent to HM Coroner for further investigation.

Family Support Underway