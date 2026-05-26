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HEAT TRAGEDY UK Heatwave Breaks May Temperature Record Again As Fourth Teenager Dies In Water

UK Heatwave Breaks May Temperature Record Again As Fourth Teenager Dies In Water

Britain smashed the May temperature record for the second day running on Tuesday as scorching heat gripped England and Wales, with a provisional 35C recorded at Heathrow and Kew Gardens. But the soaring temperatures have tragically claimed a fourth teenager’s life after difficulties in open water since the Bank Holiday weekend, prompting urgent warnings from emergency services and water safety charities.

Record-breaking Heatwave

The Met Office confirmed the UK’s hottest May day mark was broken again, surpassing Monday’s 34.8C at Kew Bridge. This back-to-back record-breaking heat is unprecedented in modern UK meteorological history. The heatwave has pushed millions outdoors but also added pressure to rail infrastructure, leading to some train cancellations.

Dangerous Open Water Conditions

While the warm weather tempts people to cool off in rivers, lakes and reservoirs, experts warn of hidden risks. Despite the warm air, water temperatures remain dangerously cold beneath the surface, risking cold water shock. This can cause gasping, cramps and rapid incapacitation, even in strong swimmers.

Four Teenagers Dead

Since the heatwave began, four teenagers have died after getting into difficulty in open water. Authorities and water safety groups are urging caution, advising gradual entry into water and recommending supervised swimming locations to prevent further tragedies.

Health Alerts And Travel Disruption

The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow heat-health alerts across England, warning of increased risks to the elderly and those with health conditions. Transport services have been disrupted, with some train operators cancelling services to reduce heat-related infrastructure problems. The Met Office predicts the heat to peak around 33C on Wednesday before easing heading into the weekend.

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