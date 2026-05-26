Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

Firefighters tackled an electrical fire involving a transformer and communication mast in Willesden Green on Thursday evening, London Fire Brigade confirmed. The blaze prompted the evacuation of a nearby supermarket and a safety warning to local residents to keep windows and doors shut due to thick smoke.

Rapid Fire Response

The Brigade was alerted at 17:18, with crews from Willesden and West Hampstead rushing to the scene. Firefighters gained control of the blaze after UK Power Networks isolated the power supply to the affected transformer.

Local Evacuations

As a precaution, a neighbouring supermarket was evacuated and subsequently closed while emergency services worked to contain the fire. Residents in the immediate vicinity were advised to remain indoors and seal their homes from smoke infiltration.

Ongoing Investigation

Specialist Fire Investigation Officers from the Brigade have launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire. No further details on the origins have been released at this time.