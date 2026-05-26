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MACHETE ATTACK Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

A teenage boy was killed in Hackney, East London, after a violent fight broke out following a house party on the night of the incident. Multiple people armed with machetes were involved in the brawl, with reports of gunshots also emerging. Despite the rapid response from paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, the teenager was declared dead at the scene.

Party Turns Deadly

The violence erupted when the party spilt onto the streets, escalating into a large, chaotic fight involving several machete-wielding individuals. The location is currently sealed off as a major crime scene.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, arrived promptly, but the teenager suffered fatal stab wounds. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Party Turns Deadly: The Attack

Police have not made any arrests yet and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. The area remains cordoned off as officers gather evidence amid concerns over the violence in the community.

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