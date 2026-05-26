Sydney Sweeney’s Steamy Scene With Richard Gere’s Son Ignites Euphoria Fans

Sydney Sweeney caused a stir in the latest episode of Euphoria when she starred topless in a passionate sex scene with Dylan Reid, played by Richard Gere’s son, Homer Gere. The episode, aired recently in the US, has rapidly become the second-highest-rated of the series on IMDB, drawing significant attention nationwide. Fans were also shocked as Sweeney’s character Cassie, was brutally chokeslammed through a glass table, a dramatic twist that could signal major developments ahead in season three, due to conclude next weekend.

Sydney Sweeney’s Bold Scene

The episode spotlighted a steamy encounter between Cassie and Dylan, following her tumultuous week after her wedding. The explicit scene quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about Cassie’s complex character arc.

Shocking Violence Shockwave

Later in the episode, Cassie suffers a violent chokeslam through a glass table, resulting in a gripping cliffhanger. The intense moment left fans speculating about the fate of Sweeney’s character and the show’s direction.

Euphorias Ratings Surge

This episode, titled “Rain or Shine,” earned a 9.1/10 rating on IMDB, making it the second most acclaimed episode in the show’s history. Its mix of high drama and emotional stakes has cemented Euphoria as a must-watch series.

Finale Anticipation Grows

With the season finale looming, anticipation over Cassie’s storyline and Sweeney’s future on the show is intensifying. Fans are eager to see how these explosive developments will play out next week.

Sydney Sweeney’s Iconic Role

Praised for bringing authenticity and depth to Cassie, Sydney Sweeney’s performance has been hailed as a standout in modern TV drama. Her portrayal of a provocative and conflicted character continues to captivate audiences across the globe.