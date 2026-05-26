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WATER DISRUPTION Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

Emergency services, including police and the London Fire Brigade have closed the roundabout at St Edwards Way in Romford this morning due to a burst water main. The closure, which began around 4.55am on 26 May, is causing major disruption to local bus routes and traffic in the area.

Extensive Bus Route Diversions

  Several key bus routes have been affected by the closure. Services 5, 66, 86, 103, 128, 165, 175, 193, 247, 248, 252, 294, 296, 365, 375, and 496 are either curtailed or diverted via alternative roads, including Mercury Gardens, Eastern Avenue, and Petits Lane. Notable diversions include:

  • Bus 5 and 248 curtailed around the Main Road/Mercury Gardens roundabout
  • Routes 66 and 296 rerouted through Eastern Avenue and Petits Lane
  • Service 86 detoured via Western Road, Thurloe Gardens, and Oldchurch Road
  • Routes 175, 247, 294, 365 and 375 redirected via Havering Road and Eastern Avenue

Local Traffic Impact

The burst water main has blocked traffic in both directions at the junction with Como Street, exacerbating delays. Drivers are urged to avoid St Edwards Way roundabout and use alternative routes while repairs are carried out.  

Official Diversion Details

The official diversion is referenced as D90565. Bus passengers should check local service updates as some routes are curtailed or running a different path in response to the closure.

Ongoing Repairs And Updates

  Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford Service teams are currently working to fix the water main. Police and emergency services remain on site, managing traffic and public safety. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

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