Fox Cub Rescued from Hove Basement Light Well at 3am

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was called to a Hove property in the early hours of Tuesday, 19th May after a fox cub fell into a basement light well. Rescuers Trevor and Kristy Weeks arrived at around 3am to safely extract the alert, uninjured cub back to ground level.

Known Rescue Location

WRAS has responded to incidents at this Hove address five times over the past five years, rescuing foxes trapped in the same basement light well. Fortunately, none of the animals have suffered serious injuries, and most were released back on site without needing further care.

Safe Return To Family

The cub was released onto a familiar pathway frequently used by the local fox family. The early morning quiet with few cars or pedestrians allowed the young fox to return safely to its territory.

Urban Fox Dangers

Trevor Weeks MBE explained urban foxes often navigate narrow walls and garden gaps, which creates hazards for exploring cubs. WRAS assessed the property for prevention measures but found no straightforward solutions due to the layout.

Community Support Vital

WRAS stresses its wildlife rescue ambulance depends heavily on public support to keep responding to emergencies across East Sussex. To help future wildlife rescues, visit www.wildlifeambulance.org.