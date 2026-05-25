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Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

Man Critically Injured After Assault Near Sidcup Station

  Police and forensic teams cordoned off an area near Sidcup station after a man was critically injured in an assault late at night. The incident, which reportedly occurred around midnight on Monday 25th May 2026, outside a coffee shop near the underpass in Sidcup, has prompted a police appeal for witnesses as the investigation continues.

Late Night Assault

Local reports indicate a fight escalated outside a nearby pub before moving across the road to the coffee shop area near the underpass. During the altercation, a man was punched and fell, hitting his head, resulting in critical injuries. Emergency services were called promptly.

Police And Forensic Presence

Forensic officers inspected the scene into the early hours, with the car park near Sidcup station cordoned off. Residents and passersby reported a significant police presence in the area, though details remain scarce as the investigation is ongoing.

Community Reactions

Eyewitnesses have urged the public not to speculate until official details are released. Several locals confirmed hearing about the incident through word of mouth, with some clarifying no weapons were involved in the assault. Police have urged witnesses who were present at the time to come forward to assist with inquiries.

Access And Safety

Despite the police activity, access to Sidcup station and its car parks remains largely unaffected, according to local users. The incident has raised safety concerns in the area, prompting reminders from community members to remain vigilant and report any information related to the case.

Ongoing Investigation

Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating the assault. No arrests have been reported at this stage, and the condition of the injured man remains critical. The force continues to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and help ensure justice is served.

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Topics :Crime

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