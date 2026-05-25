33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

West Midlands Police are urgently appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or CCTV footage following a fatal crash on Chester Road, Birmingham. The incident happened on 24 May at about 9.20pm near Chester Road Train Station, involving a grey Kia Sportage and a Honda Jazz.

Driver Dies At Scene

The 33-year-old male driver of the Kia Sportage died at the scene after his vehicle struck a wall and collided with the Honda Jazz. Specialist officers are providing support to his family.

Passengers Taken To Hospital

A male passenger in his 30s from the Kia was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. The Honda Jazz driver, a man in his 50s, was also hospitalised with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road Reopened After Closure

Chester Road was closed overnight but has now reopened. Police continue their inquiries to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

The West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant footage to get in touch by calling 101, using live chat, or emailing [email protected].