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MURDER ARREST Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

A woman in her 50s was arrested by Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Monday 25 May 2026 as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the disappearance of schoolboy Kyran Durnin. Kyran, last seen in June 2022, was reported missing in August 2024, prompting a major inquiry into his fate.

New Arrest Shakes Case

The arrested woman, known to Kyran, is being questioned at a Garda station in the Eastern Region. Gardaí are conducting a search of a property in Drogheda connected to the investigation, hoping for further evidence.

Disappearance And Murder Investigation

Kyran was six when last seen and would have turned ten this May. Investigators believe he was killed around June 2022 and that his remains were deliberately concealed. The case was officially upgraded to a murder probe in October 2024 following exhaustive searches that found no sign he was alive.

Previous Arrests And Searches

To date, multiple locations have been searched and two people—a man and a woman—have previously been arrested but released without charge. Kyran’s remains have not yet been found, and the circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear.

Ongoing Garda Investigation

“Gardaí remain committed to finding answers and hope for a breakthrough,” officials stated. The woman is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as the investigation continues.

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Topics :Crime

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