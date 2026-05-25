Rupert Lowe Faces Backlash Over Son’s Wedding to Libyan Woman

Rupert Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth and leader of the right-wing Restore Britain party, has sparked controversy after posting a photo of his son marrying a Libyan woman. Shared recently on Facebook and X, the image has drawn sharply divided reactions from his supporters, highlighting tensions over multicultural marriages within his political base.

Supporters Voice Outrage

Many comments from Restore Britain followers expressed shock and anger. Some accused Lowe of hypocrisy for advocating tough immigration policies while his son married a foreign-born Muslim woman. The remarks included claims that the party contradicts its goal of “restoring Britain” by embracing mixed-race families and foreign spouses.

Mixed Reactions Online

Despite the backlash, several supporters congratulated the couple warmly, with humorous queries about halal wedding options also appearing. The bride, British-born and from an affluent academic family, has often been mischaracterised amidst the criticism.

Accusations Of Hypocrisy

Critics pointed to Lowe’s hardline stance on illegal immigration, contrasting it with his apparent acceptance of his son’s multicultural marriage. This has fueled claims that some party followers struggle to accept the eventual mixed-race grandchildren.

Party Identity Questioned

Comments included disparaging remarks about the party’s commitment to Christian roots given the nature of the wedding. Some even questioned whether Lowe has foreign heritage himself, reflecting deeper identity and nationalist debates within Restore Britain. Rupert Lowe appears unfazed by the online reaction, likely anticipating such reactions. As the couple embarks on their new life, the incident exposes the broader cultural divisions simmering beneath the surface of the party’s platform.