Serious Collision Closes A31 Near Froyle – Police Appeal for Witnesses

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary are currently managing a serious collision on the A31 near Froyle, Hampshire. The incident has prompted a full closure of the southbound carriageway between the A325 junction and Upper Froyle, causing significant traffic disruption. Drivers are urged to avoid the area while emergency services work on the scene.

Road Closure In Effect

To facilitate investigation and clear the scene, the southbound A31 has been shut from the A325 junction to Upper Froyle. Police have warned that the closure is likely to remain for an extended period, increasing delays for commuters and local traffic.

Witnesses Urgently Sought

Officers ask anyone who was travelling on the A31 at the time or who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101. The reference for information is INC 1479 of today’s date. Community assistance is critical to the ongoing investigation.

Emergency Services On Scene

The constabulary and emergency responders are working at the scene to deal with the incident. Their priority remains ensuring safety, managing traffic flow, and uncovering the collision’s cause.

Travel Advice

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and expect delays when travelling in the Froyle area. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.