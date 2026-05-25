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BRING HIM HOME Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

Missing Man Bobby Sought by Police in East and South London

Police in East and South London are urgently searching for Bobby, who has been missing since Saturday. Concerned family members reported that Bobby, who left his East London home to catch a cab to a barbecue in South London, has not been heard from since. His phone is switched off, which is out of character, and he is considered vulnerable due to mental health issues.

Urgent Family Plea

Bobby’s family have contacted multiple hospitals, including Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolwich and Lewisham Hospital, with no sign of him. His mother and the baby’s mother are deeply worried, emphasising that he has never behaved like this before.

Police Appeal For Information

East London Police have officially listed Bobby as a missing person. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 999 or 101 immediately or to contact Bobby’s family directly via social media.

Vulnerable Individual

Close relatives stressed that Bobby is vulnerable because of his mental health, raising concern for his safety and well-being as the search continues.

Last Known Whereabouts

He was last seen leaving his home in East London and was travelling to South London for a barbecue on Saturday. Since then, no confirmed contact or sightings have been reported.

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