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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Barnstaple Police Launch Search for Missing Teen Taylor Charlton

Barnstaple Police Launch Search for Missing Teen Taylor Charlton

  Police are continuing an extensive search for 14-year-old Taylor Charlton, who went missing on the evening of Friday 8 May in Barnstaple. The teenager was last spotted near Tesco in the Seven Brethren area at around 10.40pm, prompting an urgent appeal for information from the public.

Urgent Police Appeal

Taylor Charlton is described as a 14-year-old male, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with a muscular build, dark brown hair, and a moustache. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a bright blue fitted top, jeans, and bright blue Nike shoes.

Search Efforts Underway

Local police and emergency services have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries in Barnstaple since Taylor’s disappearance. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information.

How To Help

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts who has not yet contacted authorities is asked to call 999 immediately. When calling, please quote incident number 50260117084 to aid the investigation.

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