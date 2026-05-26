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PICTURED AND NAMED Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

Emergency services responded swiftly after a 13-year-old boy was found in difficulty at Leadbeater Dam, Halifax, West Yorkshire, at 3:18pm on 25 May. Police, firefighters, water rescue teams, ambulances, and a police helicopter launched a major search effort. Despite their efforts, the boy, known locally as ‘Reco,’ was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at hospital.

Massive Search Effort

Rescue units including water specialists and a police helicopter scoured Leadbeater Dam following reports of the boy struggling in the water. Family members were reportedly present during the tense search operation.

Police Confirm No Suspicion

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the death as non-suspicious. Calderdale CID is conducting ongoing enquiries into the circumstances. A police statement said: “Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID, however there aren’t believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Community Mourns Young Life Lost

The news has deeply affected the local community in Halifax. The boy’s identity, shared locally as ‘Reco,’ has led to an outpouring of grief from friends and residents.

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