Wes Streeting Calls for Social Media Ban for Under-16s Over Mental Health Risks

Wes Streeting, former UK Health Secretary, has demanded an immediate ban on social media use by under-16s, likening tech companies’ resistance to regulation to the tactics used by big tobacco firms. Speaking out ahead of a possible Labour leadership bid, Streeting warned that social media is “extremely addictive, bad for our health” and urged urgent government action to protect children’s wellbeing.

Stark Warning From Wes Streeting

Streeting declared, “We’ve got to give our children their childhood back.” He called for a ban on social media for all under-16s to be “the start, not the end” of government intervention, accusing tech bosses of “borrowing the big tobacco playbook to avoid regulation” and letting “them write our future for us.” His comments come amid growing public and political pressure to tighten online protections for young users.

Doctors Report Rising Harm

A new report from the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges has sounded the alarm on social media’s impact on children’s health. Surveying 454 doctors across 22 royal colleges, half revealed treating at least one child weekly suffering mental distress or physical injury linked to online content. The study highlights an epidemic of exposure to “hateful, addictive and grossly distressing content,” including extreme challenges, radicalisation, and harmful material.

Bereaved Families Demand Action

Pressure mounts on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as bereaved families, including those who lost children to social media-related harms, prepare to meet him. Ian Russell lost his 14-year-old daughter, Molly, to suicide linked to online suicide content, while Ellen Roome believes her son’s death involved an online challenge. Both families urge swift, decisive regulatory action to hold tech firms accountable and protect vulnerable children.

Government Promises New Restrictions

Ministers have pledged to introduce age or function-based restrictions on social media for under-16s, with legislation expected by the end of 2024. Options include a total ban or targeted curbs on features like autoplay, endless scrolling, and unsafe algorithmic content. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed action is inevitable but highlighted ongoing debates over the best approach, including improving age verification measures.

Calls To Address Deeper Systemic

Child safety advocates warn that age bans alone won’t solve the crisis. The Children’s Coalition for Online Safety stresses tackling underlying business models that prioritise profit over children’s welfare. Leanda Barrington-Leach of the 5Rights Foundation said, “If a product were unsafe for children offline, it would not be allowed. We must apply the same standards online.”