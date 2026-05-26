Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SOCIAL WARNING Wes Streeting Calls for Social Media Ban for Under-16s Over Mental Health Risks

Wes Streeting Calls for Social Media Ban for Under-16s Over Mental Health Risks

Wes Streeting, former UK Health Secretary, has demanded an immediate ban on social media use by under-16s, likening tech companies’ resistance to regulation to the tactics used by big tobacco firms. Speaking out ahead of a possible Labour leadership bid, Streeting warned that social media is “extremely addictive, bad for our health” and urged urgent government action to protect children’s wellbeing.

Stark Warning From Wes Streeting

Streeting declared, “We’ve got to give our children their childhood back.” He called for a ban on social media for all under-16s to be “the start, not the end” of government intervention, accusing tech bosses of “borrowing the big tobacco playbook to avoid regulation” and letting “them write our future for us.” His comments come amid growing public and political pressure to tighten online protections for young users.

Doctors Report Rising Harm

A new report from the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges has sounded the alarm on social media’s impact on children’s health. Surveying 454 doctors across 22 royal colleges, half revealed treating at least one child weekly suffering mental distress or physical injury linked to online content. The study highlights an epidemic of exposure to “hateful, addictive and grossly distressing content,” including extreme challenges, radicalisation, and harmful material.

Bereaved Families Demand Action

Pressure mounts on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as bereaved families, including those who lost children to social media-related harms, prepare to meet him. Ian Russell lost his 14-year-old daughter, Molly, to suicide linked to online suicide content, while Ellen Roome believes her son’s death involved an online challenge. Both families urge swift, decisive regulatory action to hold tech firms accountable and protect vulnerable children.

Government Promises New Restrictions

Ministers have pledged to introduce age or function-based restrictions on social media for under-16s, with legislation expected by the end of 2024. Options include a total ban or targeted curbs on features like autoplay, endless scrolling, and unsafe algorithmic content. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed action is inevitable but highlighted ongoing debates over the best approach, including improving age verification measures.

Calls To Address Deeper Systemic

Child safety advocates warn that age bans alone won’t solve the crisis. The Children’s Coalition for Online Safety stresses tackling underlying business models that prioritise profit over children’s welfare. Leanda Barrington-Leach of the 5Rights Foundation said, “If a product were unsafe for children offline, it would not be allowed. We must apply the same standards online.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIRE BALL Fire Prompts Major Evacuation Near Daler Rowney Warehouse in Bracknell

Breaking News, UK News
Serious Collision Closes A31 Near Froyle – Police Appeal for Witnesses

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Collision Closes A31 Near Froyle – Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

POLICE CONFIRM Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

UK News
Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

PRIOSN ATTACK Donald Gaote-Oueyeya Jailed Over HMP Frankland Prison Attack

UK News
Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

BOOK RECORD Rare First Edition Harry Potter Book Sells for Record £17,000

UK News
Fox Cub Rescued from Hove Basement Light Well at 3am

FOX RESCUE Fox Cub Rescued from Hove Basement Light Well at 3am

UK News
Man Arrested for Weapon Threats in Lower Sydenham Standoff

ARMED RESPONCE Man Arrested for Weapon Threats in Lower Sydenham Standoff

UK News
Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

CRITICALLY HURT Man Pleads Guilty After Serious Injury Driving Incident on A303 Near Bulford

UK News
Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

MURDER ARREST Woman Arrested in Drogheda Over Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry

UK News
33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

FATAL CRASH PROBE 33-Year-Old Man Dies in Fatal Chester Road Crash Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

UK News
M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

UK News
Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

WATER SEARCH Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

UK News
Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

UK News
M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

CONCERN FOR WELFARE M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

UK News
M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

UK News
Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

CELEBRITY CLAIM Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

UK News
Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

UK News
Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

FIND HIM Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

UK News
Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

STORM WARNING South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

UK News
South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

South West of England Set for Heavy Rain Thunderstorms and Lightning Today

UK News
Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

WATER DISRUPTION Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

UK News
Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

UK News
Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

PICTURED AND NAMED Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

UK News
Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

UK News
Watch Live