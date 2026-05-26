Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

Sophie Rain, a 21-year-old OnlyFans star from Miami, has sensationally claimed that a major NBA basketball player offered her $15 million for her virginity. Rain, who lost her waitressing job in 2023 and quickly became one of OnlyFans’ biggest earners, says she refused the offer due to her Christian values and personal morals.

Shock 15 Million Offer

In an Instagram video, Rain revealed a screenshot of a text message from an unnamed basketball athlete asking, “If I gave you $15 million, would you let me take your virginity???” She immediately rejected the offer and says the star cut off all contact afterwards.

Mystery NBA Star Speculated

The athlete’s identity remains undisclosed to protect his career, but online speculation points to a handful of players known for their vast wealth, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Rain has not confirmed any names.

Rain Stands By Her Story

Despite widespread scepticism online, Rain told TMZ the interaction “100% happened.” She emphasises her commitment to her Christian faith and personal boundaries as reasons for turning down the huge sum.

OnlyFans Success Explained

Rain has reportedly made over $100 million on OnlyFans in two years, earning between $40 million and $52 million annually by marketing herself as a virgin. This financial independence gives context to why she would reject even a massive offer.