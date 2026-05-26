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POLICE STING Thai Police Nab Drug Dealer in Drag Disguise at Street Festival

Thai Police Nab Drug Dealer in Drag Disguise at Street Festival

Undercover Thai police officers dressed in drag to catch a drug dealer at a street dance festival in Tha Luang. The team, including five male and one female officer, disguised themselves in eye-catching sequins, feathers, and lipstick to blend into the festival crowd and arrest the suspect, Mekha Fa-wap-wap.

Undercover Glam Operation

The officers posed as a dance troupe during the street festival, moving close to their target without raising suspicion. When the moment was right, they moved in to arrest Mekha, who was found carrying over 53 methamphetamine pills, 200 plastic bags for drug packaging, and a phone linked to illegal gambling activities.

Successful Arrest And Charges

Mekha Fa-wap-wap was charged with possession of category one narcotics and running an unlicensed slot machine. The police team’s innovative disguise paid off, enabling a swift and discreet operation without disrupting the festival.

Viral Police Photo

After the arrest, the officers shared a group photo on Facebook showing them in full drag costumes surrounding the suspect. The image quickly went viral, capturing public admiration for the creative approach employed by the Thai police.

Creative Tactics In Thai Policing

This isn’t the first time Thai authorities have used inventive disguises in law enforcement. Earlier this year, police concealed themselves inside dragon costumes to catch a suspect accused of stealing Buddhist artefacts during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok.

Ongoing Crackdown On Crime

Thai police continue vigorous efforts to clamp down on crime, including tackling drug trafficking and vice in red light districts like Pattaya. Authorities face tough challenges as they work to dismantle networks of brothels, go-go bars, and illegal gambling operations.

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