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SEX OFFENDER Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

Katie Birtles, 40, from Grantham, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court following serious breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). She was found to have sent sexually explicit messages to schoolgirls and attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl, actively circumventing court-imposed restrictions.

Shpo Restrictions Ignored

Birtles was already under a long-term SHPO that forbade any contact with minors. Despite these clear legal boundaries, she used a hidden device to engage in prohibited communications and arrange meetings with underage victims.

Predatory Online Behaviour

The court heard evidence that Birtles deliberately bypassed her restrictions to send explicit messages and pursue minors, displaying predatory conduct that deeply troubled the community and authorities.

Victims Trauma Highlighted

Judges emphasised the serious and lasting emotional harm caused to the victims. They acknowledged the lengthy road to recovery and the need for significant emotional support for those targeted by Birtles’ actions.

Guilty Plea And Extended Licence

Birtles pleaded guilty to breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and engaging in illegal communications. Alongside the prison term, the court imposed an additional two-year licence period to ensure close monitoring after her release.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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