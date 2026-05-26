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COLD CASE Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

A woman has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of her five-year-old stepdaughter in 1978, following a Cold Case investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Janice Nix, 67, from Rodenhurst Road, SW4, was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court of causing fatal burns to Andrea Bernard in their Thornton Heath home, revising the original accidental death verdict after new evidence emerged more than 40 years later.

New Evidence Reopens Case

The breakthrough came in 2022 when Desmond Bernard, Andrea’s older brother, contacted police and accused his stepmother, Nix, of causing his sister’s burns. Andrea died almost six weeks after suffering severe burns to 50% of her body from immersion in a scalding bath. The coroner initially ruled the death accidental due to sepsis from the burns, but Desmond’s testimony prompted a thorough reinvestigation.

Harsh Abuse Revealed

During the trial, Desmond disclosed ongoing abuse by Nix, who was also convicted of assault and maltreatment against him between 1975 and 1978. On the day of the incident, Nix forced Andrea into a hot bath after punishing her, while Desmond heard the victim’s screams before she became unresponsive. Expert medical witnesses confirmed that the severity and nature of the injuries were inconsistent with accidental injury.

Cold Case Detective Tribute

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen praised Desmond’s bravery for coming forward after decades of silence. She emphasised the Met’s commitment to revisiting all new evidence in cases, however old, to deliver justice. “My thoughts remain with Andrea’s family, whose lives were changed forever,” Caveen said.

Claims Discredited In Court

Nix denied involvement in both Andrea’s death and Desmond’s abuse, claiming the burns were caused by a faulty boiler—a statement unsupported by the coroner’s report. During questioning, she provided conflicting accounts and declined to explain discrepancies. The court found the prosecution’s evidence convincing, linking Nix directly to the fatal injuries.  

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