Cambridge Man Jailed for Threatening to Burn Down Shell Filling Station

Mark Guy, 47, from Trumpington, Cambridge, was jailed for one year and three months after threatening to set fire to a Shell filling station in Cambridge. The incident occurred on the evening of 10 January 2024, when Guy, banned from the site, ignited a lighter by a petrol pump and threatened to “burn the place up” after staff refused to serve him. Cambridgeshire Police arrested Guy following his return to the station in April.

Threat Sparks Police Response

Guy’s aggressive behaviour began as soon as staff declined service due to his ban. He then walked onto the forecourt, lifted a petrol nozzle, and lit a flame from a lighter while making threats. Staff quickly called the police, prompting Guy to leave the scene before officers arrived.

Return Leads To Arrest

Despite initially fleeing, Guy returned to the filling station months later in April 2024. Officers arrested him soon after, linking him to the January incident.

Judge Imposes Sentence

At Peterborough Crown Court on 30 April, Guy pleaded guilty to attempted arson. The judge sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

Officer Warns Of Danger