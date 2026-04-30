FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining’s new free mining service allows BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders to easily earn passive income without expensive equipment or specialised technical skills. As cryptocurrencies gain popularity worldwide, more and more investors are beginning to focus on how to earn stable passive income without the need for expensive equipment or specialised skills. Recently, UK-based cloud computing platform FTMining officially launched a new “free cloud mining service,” specifically designed for holders of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE, offering users a new zero-barrier opportunity to participate in cryptocurrency mining. At the same time, FTMining has also launched a brand-new mobile application, enabling users to manage their mining activities anytime and anywhere, truly ushering in the “era of mobile mining. Mine Cryptocurrency Anytime, Anywhere with FTMining Cloud Mining Service This brand-new mobile application offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage their investments. Enhanced Security The application uses top-tier security technologies from McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure that your digital assets remain protected no matter where you are. Instant Rewards New users who register through the application will immediately receive a sign-up bonus of $15–$100, along with a $0.75 daily login reward. Multiple Contract Options From daily contracts starting at just $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals. 24/7 Reliability With 100% uptime and round-the-clock technical support, this mobile application ensures uninterrupted mining. This brand-new free mining mechanism is a hash power reward program specifically designed for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin holders. Users do not need mining machines or a complex setup—simply registering is enough to receive free hash power. How to Start Your Cloud Mining Journey with FTMining Step 1: Choose FTMining as Your Service Provider FTMining’s mining process is simple and transparent, requiring only a small deposit to get started. The platform offers daily returns from mining contracts and flexible payment options, making it easy for everyone to participate. Step 2: Register an Account: Visit the official FTMining website: ftmining.com Enter your email address to create an account, log in, and access your dashboard to start mining immediately. Step 3: Purchase a Mining Contract: FTMining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following plans: Starter Contract: $100 – 2 days – Total return: $108 Stable Contract: $1,080 – 10 days – Total return: $1,236 Professional Contract: $10,000 – 25 days – Total return: $14,250 Advanced Contract: $50,000 – 30 days – Total return: $77,000 (For more contract details, please visit the official website.) Once your order is completed, your earnings will be automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw funds to your personal wallet or reinvest them to earn more returns. About FTMining FTMining is a UK-licensed cloud cryptocurrency mining platform. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company is committed to providing efficient and cost-effective cryptocurrency mining solutions through advanced hardware, intelligent algorithms, and cloud infrastructure. FTMining has more than 6 million users across over 180 countries and regions worldwide, providing convenient and scalable cryptocurrency mining services to users around the globe. You can now visit the FTMining website to view or download the FTMining app. This brand-new mobile application makes it easier and safer than ever to manage your cryptocurrency investments. 🌐 Official Website: https://ftmining.com 📱 App Download: https://ftmining.com/xml/index.html