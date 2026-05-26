Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

Nottinghamshire Police launched a major inquiry after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area beside the A617 Rainworth Bypass near Mansfield on Saturday, 23 May 2026. The discovery was made by members of the public at around 2.45pm, triggering a police cordon and ongoing investigation to identify the remains and uncover the circumstances.

Archaeologists Assist Police

Specialist archaeologists have been called to the scene, working alongside detectives to carefully gather critical evidence. Officers have been active on-site throughout the bank holiday weekend, focusing on establishing the identity of the deceased and how the remains came to be at the location.

Serious Investigation Underway

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson confirmed the discovery is treated with “the utmost seriousness” and that police are following multiple lines of inquiry. He also reassured the public there is believed to be “no wider risk” to the community as the investigation continues.

Police Cordon Still In Place

The police cordon near the A617 bypass remains in place and is expected to continue for several days while officials carry out detailed enquiries.

Request For Public Restraint

Authorities urge the public not to speculate on the nature of the discovery until further information is released. Nottinghamshire Police promise to provide updates as the investigation progresses.