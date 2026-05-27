Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a large blaze that broke out this morning behind a kosher supermarket in Golders Green, north London. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was alerted just before 7am and responded quickly to the scene amid heavy smoke that has led to road closures and public safety warnings.

Massive Fire Response

Emergency services dispatched crews, including a 32-metre turntable ladder from multiple stations in Finchley, Willesden, and West Hampstead. The LFB received 56 calls about the fire from 6.47am, coordinating a large-scale response to contain the flames.

Smoke Forces Safety Measures

Thick black smoke is billowing from the building, prompting authorities to advise residents in the surrounding area to keep windows and doors shut. Several roads, including stretches of Golders Green Road near Beverley Gardens, have been closed off to allow firefighters safe access.

Chaos Behind the Supermarket

Video footage shows towering flames and dense smoke rising from the three-storey building, which houses the supermarket on the ground floor with premises above. Firefighters and police are seen managing the scene while moving objects away from the fire to prevent further damage.

Public Urged To Avoid Area

The London Fire Brigade has urged the public to avoid the vicinity as crews work to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.