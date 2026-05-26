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HGIH ON DRUGS Norfolk Dad High On Ketamine Abandons Son Aged 6, Tells Police It’s Their Problem

Norfolk Dad High On Ketamine Abandons Son Aged 6, Tells Police It’s Their Problem

A Norfolk father from Swaffham has lost custody of his six-year-old son after leaving the child home alone while he was under the influence of ketamine. Neighbours alerted police after seeing the man leave his property with friends, aware his young son was inside. Upon police arrival, officers found the father in a “K-hole” state outside the home, with white powder visible on his nostrils, and subsequently arrested him. The man reportedly told police, “I don’t know, it’s your problem now,” when asked if anyone else could care for the boy.

Staggering Abandonment

Neighbours raised the alarm after witnessing the father leave the house, leaving the six-year-old alone. Approximately 20 minutes later, the man returned alone, appearing agitated and intoxicated before going outside again, entering a dissociative state known as a “K-hole”. Police quickly arrived, intervening before any harm could come to the child.

Police Intervention

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of child abandonment and drug possession. A small amount of ketamine was found on him at the scene. The incident triggered immediate child protection action, with the boy placed into care for around a week before being returned under social services’ supervision.

Court Proceedings

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court, the father admitted charges of child abandonment and possession of a Class B drug. The case was adjourned pending a pre-sentence report. The man will face a community order including 20 rehabilitation days and 90 days of alcohol monitoring. He was ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £50 court costs, deducted from benefits.

Mitigation And Consequences

Defence solicitor Kate D’Aloia revealed her client had been sober for 200 days before relapsing under court-related stress. She confirmed the father no longer has custody of his child due to the incident. Neighbourhood safety and child welfare remain priorities as the father undergoes rehabilitation.

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