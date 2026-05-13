Murad Talhawie Charged With Child Sexual Assault in Swindon

Murad Talhawie, 51, from The Kings Gap, Wirral, has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 in Swindon. The alleged offence occurred on 15 January last year. Talhawie appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 7 May and was granted conditional bail ahead of his trial.

Allegation Details

The charge relates to an incident of sexual assault by touching. Authorities allege the offence took place in January 2023 in Swindon, involving a minor girl under the age of 13.

Court Appearance

Talhawie attended the hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded on conditional bail. No plea was recorded at this stage.

Trial Scheduled

The defendant’s trial is set for 15 July at the same magistrates’ court. The case remains under judicial consideration.