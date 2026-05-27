Police Search For Ian Willett After Newport Burglary

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is urgently searching for 27-year-old Ian Willett in connection with a burglary at a West Street property in Newport on Saturday, 16 May. Police have launched an appeal to trace Willett, who remains at large despite extensive enquiries involving the force’s arrest team.

Targeted Police Enquiries

Officers have visited multiple addresses linked to Willett and spoken to his known associates in a bid to locate him. The search forms part of ongoing efforts by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary to bring him into custody.

Distinctive Appearance

Willett is described as white, of medium build, approximately 6ft 2in tall with brown wavy hair and brown eyes. Notably, he has a tattoo of the name “Matty” on the left side of his neck.

Known Local Links

Police believe Willett has connections to Ventnor, Freshwater, and Newport, areas where the public and law enforcement are urged to be vigilant.

Call For Public Assistance

Anyone with information about Ian Willett’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting reference 44260231032. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Warning Against Harbouring Offenders

Officers have issued a stern reminder that anyone knowingly assisting Willett to avoid arrest may face charges of harbouring an offender.