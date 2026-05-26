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BRING HER HOME Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

Police and family are urgently searching for 13-year-old Amelia Shaw, who was last seen at 1:30pm in the Big Co-op car park, Ryde. Amelia, described as 5ft 3in with long mousy blonde hair and blue eyes, has been missing since early afternoon, sparking a frantic appeal across the Isle of Wight.

Last Known Whereabouts

Amelia was wearing a black vest top, baggy blue jeans, and black and white Adidas trainers when she vanished. The family and authorities are concerned as she would never leave without informing them.

Familys Heartfelt Plea

“My daughter has been missing since early this afternoon, and we are absolutely frantic with worry. She would never go off like this without telling us, and we are desperate to have her home safe.”

How To Help

If anyone has seen Amelia or has any information, the family urges you to contact them immediately at 07731 656100 or call police on 101. In case of suspected danger, dial 999. Reference: Police 1524.

Community Support Needed

Please share this appeal widely across local Facebook groups, community pages, and neighbourhood chats to help bring Amelia safely home.

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