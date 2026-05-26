Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

Three teenage boys aged 14 and 15 were spared jail after being convicted of raping two girls in separate attacks in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. The assaults took place in November 2024 and January 2025. Hampshire police described the offences as “terrifying acts” as youth rehabilitation orders replaced custodial sentences, prompting widespread public outrage.

Victims Left Devastated

One victim told the court, “All I want to do is die,” highlighting the profound trauma suffered. Survivor and campaigner Gisele Pelicot expressed that she was “deeply shocked” by the lenient sentences and emphasised the ongoing suffering of the victims who “will never be able to heal.” She praised the bravery of the young victims for speaking out publicly about the abuse.

Sentencing Sparks National Outcry

The older boys received youth rehabilitation orders combined with intensive supervision and surveillance. The government confirmed the Attorney General’s Office is urgently reviewing whether the sentences were unduly lenient amid calls from politicians and public figures for justice to be revisited.

Calls For Justice Reform

Shadow National Security and Safeguarding Minister Alicia Kearns described the outcomes as “an appalling miscarriage of justice” and said the case raises “serious questions” about confidence in the justice system. Pelicot, who previously highlighted the dangers of online abuse, warned that the case shows the need for stronger protections as footage of the attacks was shared online.