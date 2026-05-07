Major Fire Engulfs Commercial Units in Aylesbury Industrial Estate

Emergency services are battling a major fire involving commercial units on Rabans Close in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has deployed seven fire crews with four officers using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets. The fire, ongoing since earlier today, has led to road closures on Rabans Close and Rabans Lane, disrupting access to the local industrial estate.

Firefighters Deploy Full Gear

Fire crews from Aylesbury, Thame, Amersham, Buckingham, High Wycombe and Slade Park are at the scene, actively using four sets of breathing apparatus alongside two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

Road Closures Affect Access

Roads around the industrial estate, including Rabans Close and Rabans Lane, remain closed while fire teams work, restricting access and causing local disruption.

Public Safety Warning

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue urged local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire and to avoid the affected roads.