Man Dies After Incident Near Thamesmead Recycling Centre

Emergency services were called to Magpie Lane near Nathan Way Reuse and Recycling Centre in Thamesmead just before 7:50am on May 7 after reports of a serious incident. Paramedics, including a response car crew and incident response officer, attended the scene where a man was found and pronounced dead. The Metropolitan Police have been informed and are expected to provide further details. Meanwhile, the nearby recycling centre has been temporarily closed as a precaution.

Recycling Centre Closure

The Royal Borough of Greenwich confirmed the temporary closure of the Nathan Way Reuse and Recycling Centre following the incident. A statement on their website apologised for the inconvenience and said the reopening date is currently unknown while the situation is being managed.

Emergency Response Details

Paramedic crews swiftly responded to the call, deploying specialised units alongside ambulance teams. Despite their efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear as investigations continue.

Police Involvement Underway

The Metropolitan Police have been notified and are liaising with other emergency services. Officials have yet to confirm if the incidents at Magpie Lane and the recycling centre are directly linked.