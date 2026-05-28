Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL SENTANCE Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

Justin Whelan, 33, and Kayleigh Grant, 37, have been sentenced to a combined 13 years in prison after a fatal collision in Wanborough, near Guildford, on 14 October 2023. Whelan lost control of his Ford Mondeo, crossing into the opposite lane and crashing into a motorcycle ridden by 62-year-old Kevin Jones, who died at the scene. Excessive speed played a key role, with Whelan recorded driving at 88mph in a 40mph zone shortly before the incident.

Dangerous Driving Exposed

CCTV footage and witness testimony revealed Whelan overtook another vehicle dangerously at a crossroads in a 30mph area. His speed and reckless driving were described as “very dangerous”. Despite this, Grant, in the passenger seat, recorded Whelan on her phone and encouraged him to maintain his speed as they approached the fatal bend.  

Children At Risk

The pair had four children aged 13 and under in the back seats, exceeding the car’s designed capacity of three rear passengers. A six-year-old was found unrestrained in the footwell behind Grant at the moment of impact. Grant fled the scene with the children before police arrived and later gave false information about the number of children present.

Lengthy Sentences Handed

Whelan pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and received nine years and four months in prison, with a 16-year driving ban. The sentence was reduced from 14 years due to his early plea. Grant was found guilty by a jury of abetting causing death by dangerous driving and child endangerment, receiving a four-year jail term.

Judges Strong Condemnation

His Honour Judge Aubrey criticised Whelan’s “grossly excessive speed” and Grant’s behaviour, noting she was “exhilarated” and actively encouraged the dangerous driving. Surrey Police Detective Constable Greg Brown thanked witnesses for their evidence and underscored the risks of speeding, vowing firm action against reckless drivers.

Tribute To Victim Kevin Jones

“We are devastated with the loss of Kevin. He was a shining light in our lives extinguished early by reckless actions. Kevin was kind, considerate, and a true gentleman who touched everyone he met. Our lives are much darker without him,” said family members, expressing gratitude to police and supporters throughout the court process.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

MORE LIES Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

UK News
How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

UK News
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

HOUSING BOOST Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

KNIFE AFFRAY Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

UK News
Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

HIT AND RUN PROBE Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

UK News
Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

BEACH BRAWL Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

UK News

TAKING THE P*** Thousands Left Without Water Across Kent As Huge Queues Form At Emergency Bottle Stations During Heatwave

UK News
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

SHOCKING CCTV Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

POLICE TRAGEDY Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

UK News
Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

UK News
Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

UK News
Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

UK News
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

DRIVER REVOLT London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

POLICE APOLOGY Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

UK News
Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

Police Apologise After Handcuffing Dying Murder Victim Who Was Betrayed by ‘Wicked Lie’

UK News
Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

STATION SHOWDOWN Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

UK News
Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

Young Pianist Threatened at St Pancras in Broad Daylight Confrontation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

UK News
Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

UK News
Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

FIRE DRAMA Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live