Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

Justin Whelan, 33, and Kayleigh Grant, 37, have been sentenced to a combined 13 years in prison after a fatal collision in Wanborough, near Guildford, on 14 October 2023. Whelan lost control of his Ford Mondeo, crossing into the opposite lane and crashing into a motorcycle ridden by 62-year-old Kevin Jones, who died at the scene. Excessive speed played a key role, with Whelan recorded driving at 88mph in a 40mph zone shortly before the incident.

Dangerous Driving Exposed

CCTV footage and witness testimony revealed Whelan overtook another vehicle dangerously at a crossroads in a 30mph area. His speed and reckless driving were described as “very dangerous”. Despite this, Grant, in the passenger seat, recorded Whelan on her phone and encouraged him to maintain his speed as they approached the fatal bend.

Children At Risk

The pair had four children aged 13 and under in the back seats, exceeding the car’s designed capacity of three rear passengers. A six-year-old was found unrestrained in the footwell behind Grant at the moment of impact. Grant fled the scene with the children before police arrived and later gave false information about the number of children present.

Lengthy Sentences Handed

Whelan pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and received nine years and four months in prison, with a 16-year driving ban. The sentence was reduced from 14 years due to his early plea. Grant was found guilty by a jury of abetting causing death by dangerous driving and child endangerment, receiving a four-year jail term.

Judges Strong Condemnation

His Honour Judge Aubrey criticised Whelan’s “grossly excessive speed” and Grant’s behaviour, noting she was “exhilarated” and actively encouraged the dangerous driving. Surrey Police Detective Constable Greg Brown thanked witnesses for their evidence and underscored the risks of speeding, vowing firm action against reckless drivers.

Tribute To Victim Kevin Jones