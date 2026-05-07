High Risk Missing Person Benjamin Spencer Last Seen in Dartmouth

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an urgent appeal for Benjamin Spencer, a 12-year-old boy missing from Dartmouth. Benjamin was last seen between 12:30 and 13:00, wearing his Dartmouth Academy school uniform and is considered high risk. Authorities believe he remains in the Dartmouth area and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

Distinctive Description

Benjamin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slim build and mousey brown hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a black blazer featuring the Dartmouth Academy logo, black trousers, black shoes, a white shirt with a tie, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone who spots Benjamin or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately. Calls should be made to 101 quoting Log 846 – 6/5/36 or occurrence number 50260114387.

Community On Alert

Local residents in Dartmouth are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant details to support the ongoing search efforts for Benjamin Spencer.