Keanu Taylor Shot Dead in Drive-By Shooting at Brixton BBQ

Keanu Taylor, 25, was fatally shot during a drive-by attack at a BBQ on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, London, on Saturday, May 2. Specialist police units and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, providing urgent aid before Keanu and three others were taken to the hospital. Despite efforts, Keanu died, while the three others—aged 21, 47, and 70—suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Family Mourns Loving Son

Keanu’s family described him as a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and friend whose smile could light up any room. They said, “Keanu had the world at his feet and has left a huge hole in our family. Our hearts are absolutely broken.” Specialist officers are supporting his grieving family.

Murder Probe Launched

Detectives have opened a murder investigation and are urgently searching for those responsible for the drive-by shooting. Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo stressed the community impact, calling it “a shocking act of violence,” and urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers emphasise that even the smallest detail could be crucial. Members of the public who witnessed the incident can contact police on 101, quoting CAD 557/2May, or provide anonymous information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.