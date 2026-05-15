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VIOLENT ASSAULT Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

Hampshire Constabulary is urgently appealing for help identifying two men linked to a violent assault in Southampton on Thursday 7 May at around 4.10pm. The serious attack happened between Earls Road and Avenue Road where a man was struck with a hammer and then stamped and kicked.

Assault Details Released

Police reported the victims was attacked by two men described as aged 25 to 35 with tanned complexions and brown hair. One attacker was topless, shoeless and wore dark trousers. The other wore light trousers, a white top with a dark jacket, and white shoes.

Images Published By Police

As part of their ongoing investigation, officers have released images of the two men they wish to speak to in connection with the hammer assault. The appeal is focused on gathering any information that could aid the inquiry.

How To Help The Investigation

Anyone who recognises these men or can provide details is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, referencing incident number 44260214698. Police emphasise the importance of public assistance in identifying suspects involved in this serious Southampton assault.

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